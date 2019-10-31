Fulton County woman falls victim to gift card scam

Breaking News
MCCONNELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Fulton County woman was scammed by an unknown actor earlier this month.

Police say the victim was messaged on Facebook regarding a program that provided a non-repayable loan of $50,000 in exchange for $1,500 in Walmart gift cards.

According to police, the victim bought two $500 gift cards and sent the scammer the serial numbers.

Police say when the victim tried to purchase a third $500 gift card, the Walmart employee recognized the scam and informed the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in McConnellsburg at 717-485-3131.

Police would like to remind people to be aware of these types of scams, and that entities providing actual loans will not request gift cards as payment.

