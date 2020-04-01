Fullington Bus Company suspends all bus line routes due to COVID-19 concerns

(WTAJ) — On Wednesday Fullington auto-bus company announced that beginning tomorrow they’re stopping all bus routes.

The company says this is the first time since their founding 112 years ago that they’ve stopped offering transportation.

The company added their ridership has decreased over the last several week, but the main reason they closed routes is safety.

“Even though we’re practicing social distancing on our motor-coaches, we just felt given the environment and everything going on in our neck of the woods. It was best to suspend service at this point in time,” said Jonathan Berzas, President and CEO of Fullington bus lines.

Fullington says this suspension will last through April 30th.

Both Greyhound and Megabus have not announced plans to stop their line runs.