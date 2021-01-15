Full-service equine surgical hospital coming to Patton Township

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -Dr. Catherine Radtke said she wanted to be an equine surgeon since she was 15 years old. Now she will soon have her own full-service equine hospital.

With the new facility Dr. Radtke will be able to offer more extensive surgeries in a safe and clean environment.

Proposing her plans to the Patton Township Planning Committee, they unanimously voted in favor of the hospital.

Board member William Burnett says he has a lot of friends who own horses that are ecstatic about the hospital.

According to Burnett, he believes it will greatly benefit Patton Township and the surrounding State College area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Don't Miss