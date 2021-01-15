Full-service equine surgical hospital coming to Patton Township

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -Dr. Catherine Radtke said she wanted to be an equine surgeon since she was 15 years old. Now she will soon have her own full-service equine hospital.

With the new facility Dr. Radtke will be able to offer more extensive surgeries in a safe and clean environment.

Proposing her plans to the Patton Township Planning Committee, they unanimously voted in favor of the hospital.

Board member William Burnett says he has a lot of friends who own horses that are ecstatic about the hospital.

According to Burnett, he believes it will greatly benefit Patton Township and the surrounding State College area.