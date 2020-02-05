Latest details on Altoona shooting, shooter claims sexual assault of wife

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) –A single gunshot in an Altoona neighborhood Tuesday morning sends one person to the hospital and another is questioned by police.

One gunshot was heard from in front of a house on 6th Avenue and 17th Street Tuesday shortly before 10 a.m.

Timothy McLendon, 27, of Altoona, was taken into custody without any issues when police arrived to the scene. The victim was taken to UPMC Altoona, and then to UPMC Presbyterian for emergency surgery for the gunshot to the neck area.

Police report that upon arrival to the scene, McLendon told them he shot the man for allegedly raping his wife the night before. That’s when police transported McLendon and his wife to the Altoona Police Department barracks.

McLendon said he received a call Tuesday morning from his estranged wife’s relative in New York who asked him to pick her up. He claims the relative told him that she was assaulted by the shooting victim and was at Sheetz on 7th Avenue.

McLendon tells police that his wife was living with the victim at the time.

He alleges that she told him that she was raped the night before after getting into McLendon’s car in the Sheetz parking lot.

He reportedly told his estranged wife he had pictures sent to him of her performing sexual acts on who he thought was the victim.

McLendon told police that he left Sheetz and noticed the victim pulling in behind his own house. McLendon said he drove around the block and pulled in at the back of the house as well. He said the victim was on the back porch and claimed he saw a knife in a sheath in the middle of his back.

He tells police at that point he got a baseball bat and his 9mm handgun that he keeps in the car and put it in his pocket. He told police he does have a carry permit. He says he then got out of the car to confront the victim who then came down from the porch.

After an argument, McLandon says he hit the victim at least twice in the arm with the bat. The victim allegedly told him he needs “something more than that bat.” McLandon claims the victim then started to reach behind his back.

McLandon told police he then took out his gun and shot the victim.

“I went to sit down on my couch and I heard a gunshot, so I jumped up and looked out the window and seen a gentleman in the field with a gun in his hand and then the cops started coming.” Judy Baker, neighbor

McLandon is now facing charges of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault indifferent of life, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, recklessly endangering another person, and possibly other charges.