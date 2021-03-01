Fugitive in 2019 fatal DUI crash taken into custody

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man who failed to report to prison to serve a 5 to 10-year state prison sentence for a 2019 deadly drug DUI crash in Centre County is now in custody.

Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna said Jamie Lykens, 44, was picked up in the Altoona area of Blair County on Monday. Lykens was sentenced Jan. 7 in Centre County Court after pleading guilty in October to homicide by vehicle while DUI, accidents involving death or injury while driving without a license and DUI with a controlled substance.

JAMIE LYKENS

Lykens failed to report to prison Jan. 30.

Lykens was high on drugs when the 2010 Dodge Avenger he was driving slammed into a Ford Fiesta driven by Deborah Willson, of Tyrone, on Route 350 in Taylor Township, Centre County, on Feb. 24, 2019. Wilson died in March of 2019 from her injuries.