Fruit tree & seedling sale to benefit environmental education

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As we prepare for the start of the Spring season, the Centre County Conservation District is accepting orders for seedlings and fruit trees.

Seedlings are sold in bundles of ten and include varieties such as Black Spruce, Austrian Pine, and Kousa Dogwood. Fruit tree varieties include apple, peach, plum, and pear, averaging four to six feet in height.

Proceeds from the sale go toward environmental education programs such as the Centre County Envirothon and the Conservation Poster Contest.

“The Conservation District feels that everyone benefits from environmental protection and conservation, so all the programs we administer has a benefit to the environment protection and enhancement,” said James Corslo, district manager for the Centre County Conservation District.

Orders can be placed through March 26, and contact-less pick up will be on April 23 and 24 at the Centre Hall Lions Club.