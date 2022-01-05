From Poconos to Prison: Centre County traffic stop leads to drug arrest

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A traffic stop on Interstate 99 led to troopers finding drugs, money, and a man wanted in another county New Year’s weekend.

State Police initiated a traffic stop on I-99 in Patton Township just before 4 a.m. Dec. 2nd. While speaking with the driver and passenger, they spotted rolls of money wrapped in rubber bands in plain view. They were denied permission to search the vehicle, but after applying for and receiving a search warrant they found the drugs and money. According to the report, they found LSD/acid, marijuana, and $18,000 in cold hard cash.

The passenger, Raheem Wiggins-Smith, 33, of Tobyhanna, was discovered to have active warrants out of Monroe County in the Pocono/northeastern part of the state. He was taken into custody and placed in Centre County Prison while the driver of the car was released.

Police noted that drug possession and dealing charges are pending.