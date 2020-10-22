Friends of library to hold grab bag book sale

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Book fanatics can help support the Altoona Area Public Library this weekend.

The friends of the library will hold a grab bag book sale Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Each bag will be labeled by theme, so you won’t know exactly what books you’ll get.

The friends last year donated $60,000 to the library and the funds from the book sale will go towards their donation.

“Having to cancel our annual fundraisers has made it really difficult for us so by supporting this book sale we can get some much-needed dollars back into the library’s budget,” Altoona Area Public Library, executive director, Jennifer Knisely said.

Book bags will be available for children and adults. It will be $5 per bag.

Tote bags and the 2021 calendar for the library ferrets will also be for sale.