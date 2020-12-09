Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial announce $11k donation from First National Bank

Visitors to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., participate in a sunset memorial service on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, as the nation prepares to mark the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial received a First National Bank of Pennsylvania donation of $11,000 for the second year in a row as part of the state’s Education Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program.

Friends’ President Donna Gibson, Vice President Retail Market Manager with First National Bank of Pittsburgh, has been an advocate for the Friends EITC program.

The Friends work to educate today’s generation of Americans born after 2001 about 9/11 and how Flight 93 ended the worst terrorist attack in US history. Education programs support grade levels as young as Kindergarten to grade levels 3-12.

When the pandemic forced schools to close and begin teaching remotely, the Friends began providing education resources, and developed student activities and classroom discussion questions to help teachers and students connect the Flight 93 story of resilience with today’s national crisis.

Since 2018, the Friends EITC approved education programs provided:

Educational enrichment through the 9/11 and Flight 93 Classroom Activities Program that provides educational resources, activities, and digital lessons to 8,000 Pennsylvania educators.

Transportation Scholarships to Flight 93 National Memorial for regional school districts.

Distance Learning Programs.

Development of STEM/STEAM Educational Programs

To learn more about the Friends’ education initiatives or donate to support their work, visit Flight93Friends.org.