Friends, classmates remember Altoona shooting victim as happy, positive teen

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The community continues to heal after the life of Devon Pfirsching was cut short Tuesday evening.

The memorial site set up to remember him has grown over the past three days with flower, letters, and visitors, who said they can’t believe he’s gone.

Classmate Haneen Omar said she remembers seeing Devon in the hallways at Altoona Area High School.

“He was super nice, you would see him in the halls, always smiling, always laughing, never in a bad mood, always trying to spend positivity,” she said.

Former classmate Tyler Carter lives just blocks away from the spot where his friend lost his life.

“I was shocked that someone could do that to him,” he said.

When he heard that a teenager was shot and killed, he didn’t think it could be his friend until police released his name.

“He was a good kid. He wasn’t a trouble maker. He had good grades. He just loved to be outside and play,” Carter said.

As mourners continued to bring flowers, letters, photos, even a cape, reading “fly high Devon” to the memorial site on Friday, Carter couldnt’t help but think, how kids his age were responsible for his death.

“I just don’t know how people can do that to a 15 year old kid, like he had a whole life ahead of him…and it’s just sad,” he said.

A gofundme for Devon’s family was set up on Wednesday. It has nearly $30,000, and all of that is going to his family to help with funeral costs.