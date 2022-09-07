CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 2022 Friend of Farm Bureau award was presented to Representative Glenn Thompson (R-15) at the Steve Blackburn Grain Bin Facility on Wednesday.

The American Farm Bureau Federation’s congressional award program is known as the “Friend of Farm Bureau.” This award is given to an individual who has supported farm bureau policy, as shown by their voting records; nominated by their respective state farm bureau; and approved by the AFBF’s board of directors. Voting records are based on votes approved by the AFBF Board at its July 2022 meeting.

“And what I used to call rural America, I don’t call it that anymore, I call it Central America,” Thompson said. “Because absolutely everything that the families in this great nation and quite frankly a lot of families around the world. Those things that are essential to their lives come from where we live.”

Many of the people in attendance say that having representatives on the farmers’ side with 40-year high inflation and a bad weather pattern for crop growth is crucial.

“It’s very important for Glenn Thompson to be a part of what we do,” Vice President of the Clearfield County Farm Bureau, Steve Blackburn, said. “He supports the farmers and we need that so it’s great for that.”