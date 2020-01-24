Friday marks one year since shooting at State College bar

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the shooting at P.J. Harrigan’s in State College that left four people dead, including the shooter.

On January 24, 2019, a shooter opened fire at P.J. Harrigan’s on South Atherton Street, killing Dean Beachy, 61, and Steven Beachy, 19. 21-year-old Nicole Abrino was critically injured in the shooting.

Police say the shooter then fled the scene and crashed into a fence a half mile down the road.

He then broke into a home on Tussey Lane where he shot and killed 83-year-old, George McCormick, before taking his own life.

