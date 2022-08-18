CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — You can help wishes come true for children in Central Pennsylvania.

Friday, August 19 is Make-A-Wish night at the State College Spikes baseball game. For every ticket sold, a $2 donation goes toward the Greater Pennsylvania chapter. There were also be 50/50 raffles to benefit the organization.

“Without the donations, we can’t grant the wishes,” Lacy Bair, Make-A-Wish regional manager said.

Make-A-Wish is a non-profit that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The Greater PA chapter is one of the most active in the country, having granted more than 20,000 wishes.

The first pitch at the Spikes game against the Williamsport Crosscutters will be thrown by a local wish kid.

“To watch a wish come true is just one of the most amazing things that you can ever experience,” Bair said. “I encourage everybody, if you’d like to counter, if you’d like to donate, if you know a child that might qualify for a wish, definitely give us a call.”

The game starts at 6:35 p.m. at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park (112 Medlar Field, University Park, PA 16802).