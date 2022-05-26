BELLEFONTE, Pa (WTAJ) — The 2022 Friday in the ‘Fonte Summer Series returns with the first event starting May 27.

The ‘Fonte Summer Series will feature free live music and activities five times this summer, presented by Downtown Bellefonte. The first event, Nothin’ Much, will start at 5 p.m. at Talleyrand Park on May 27.

Bellefonte READS and The Governor’s Pub & Talleyrand Tavern have teamed up to host a family-friendly National Parks-themed trivia night, which will run from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Additionally, Bellefonte READS will have activities for children to learn more about National Parks. A basket with this year’s 5-book collection will also be raffled off.

There will also be the following vendors in attendance

Sunset Slush

Bees Knees Coffee

Happy Wraps

Belle Mercantile

Fez Records

Federalist Studios

Sisters’ Sunflowers

Prachi’s Bohemian Art

Rivera Artistry

Keystone Cultures

Blackbranch Farm

Pole Cat Hollow Farm

Also happening on May 27 at 6:30 p.m., the Downtown Bellefonte Inc. will recognize businesses and organizations in the community that has helped grow and progress the Bellefonte community. They will honor the following with these awards: Business of the Year Award, Volunteer of the Year Award, Renaissance Award, Award for Resilience and the #LoveBFT Award.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The ‘Fonte Summer Series will run on the last Friday of each month until September. For a list of dates for all their summer events, visit their website.