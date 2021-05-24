Friday in the ‘Fonte series kicks off for 2021

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bellefonte’s 2021 “Friday in the ‘Fonte” summer series will kick off this weekend on May 28.

The summer series will feature free live music and activities on four separate dates in May, June, July and September in downtown Bellefonte.

On May 28, there will be outdoor dining and music at the Centre County Courthouse, featuring Hops and Vines from 5 to 8 p.m. Residents are encouraged to grab takeout from their favorite downtown restaurant and visit local shops, galleries and beverage producers.

OTHER DATES

June 25: Outdoor dining and live music in Talleyrand Park, featuring JT Thompson

July 30: Outdoor dining and live music at Howard and Allegheny streets, featuring Biscuit Jam

Sept. 24: Outdoor dining and live music at the Centre County Courthouse, featuring Anchor & Arrow Duo