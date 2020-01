STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) -- The Winter months is usually when gardeners stop trying to grow crops, but RE Farm Cafe in State College says you can continue raising produce and flowers during the coldest months.

Chefs called "composers" work with farmers on the restaurant's land, to get most of the food they serve. Brenda Palmer, Composer at RE Farm Cafe, says to get veggies this time of year, start planting crops in October and be creative come January.