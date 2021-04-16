Food distribution event comes to Huntingdon this weekend

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hometown Hearts is holding a food distribution event Saturday in Huntingdon for low-income residents.

Hometown Hearts partnered with the Central PA Food Bank, which operates a program called Fresh Express. They will have vegetables, fruits, soup, cereal, dairy products and meat. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the event will go until noon or until supplies last at the Lutheran Church (525 Mifflin Street).

Hometown Hearts prepares for Saturday’s food distribution

The truck usually brings around 3,000 to 5,000 pounds of food, according to Community Outreach Coordinator Jim Kalos. He recommends bringing something strong to haul away the groceries, adding that something on wheels works best. Kalos said plastic bags will not work.

There will be runners to help make trips and if an older resident can’t make it out themselves, they can someone in their place. Before getting in line, you must register by providing your name and address. Participants do not need to bring proof of income,

THE DETAILS

WHAT: Fresh Express Food Distribution for low-income community residents.

WHERE: Lutheran Church located at 525 Mifflin Street in downtown Huntingdon at the corner of Mifflin and 6th Streets.

WHEN: Doors open at 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (or until supplies last, whichever happens first)