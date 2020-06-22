‘Fresh AF Farms’ Offering Local, Home-Grown Microgreens

CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A pretty unique business has just started in the area! Fresh AF Farms — was created by a local couple that recently started growing their own microgreens in a facility that they have in their home. Microgreens are vegetable greens that are high in nutritional content and can easily spruce up sandwiches, salads, and soups. Kyle and Kelsey Foor created the business after feeling frustrated about how quickly lettuce goes bad — so they did some research and decided to grow their own.

“We have about 20 different varieties expanding from broccoli, cauliflower, wasabi, sunflower, the biggest sellers are probably the salad mixes, broccoli and wasabi,” says Kelsey.

Meanwhile her husband Kyle says, “It’s definitely trendy, the way I found it was a YouTube video, I was just checking the web one day and my wife needed some fresh vegetables, so I decided to try them out, everyone loved them so i started growing more.”

And the business is looking to start a store front to make it easier for customers. Right now they do deliveries and go to area farmers markets. They’re also looking to start a subscription that would allow people to get fresh microgreens on a bi-weekly basis.