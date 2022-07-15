CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Frenchville is celebrating 152 years with its annual picnic.

The picnic begins on Saturday, July 16 from 5 to 11 p.m., and runs through Sunday, July 17 from Noon until 10 p.m. St. Mary Church sponsors this year’s event. There will also be a flea market all weekend.

Saturday is family day and a fireworks display will light up the sky that same night. The events will also include music, ice cream, games, raffles and hay rides.

Sunday events also include a Sunday dinner. The meal is takeout only and is $15. You can preorder by calling 814-263-4160. They offer BBQ or Oven Roasted chicken, as well as a ham alternative.

“Well, the Frenchville picnic is used for the church. And that’s what keeps our church going all year. A lot of times in this community, people come in and have reunions and things, and this year we have the 100-mile yard sale so it’s total chaos.,” Eileen Pisanechi, a member of St. Mary’s Church said.



