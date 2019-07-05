Freedom Ride in Tyrone

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some folks took to their bicycles today in a show of support for the men and women who’ve served in the military.

The freedom ride took place in Tyrone, it raises money and donates all of it to the Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona.

Organizers say in the past five years, they’ve come up with more than 100-thousand dollars to help veterans and their families.

They include the renovation of a bus to take veterans to events, construction of a miniature golf course for them, and the purchase of indoor versions of bowling, bocce ball and horseshoes.