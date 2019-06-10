Free workshop helps art grant applicants

HOLLIDAYSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Library hosted a workshop on Monday for folks interested in applying for an arts grant.

The grant, offered by the Pennsylvania Rural Arts Alliance (PRAA), gives local organizations and artists up to $2,500 for projects in the community.

The director of PRAA explained the application process and help folks better explain their plans, including the required “public component” of the proposal.

“That could be public performance, if it’s art there could be an art display in a public place. It could be an event where many people participate and they create the art themselves. There are lots of way to approach it,” Melanie Ramsey from the Hollidaysburg Area Public Library, said.

Applications for the grant are due on June 20 by 5 p.m.