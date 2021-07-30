FREE TOUR through the first railroad tunnel in America next weekend

The Staple Bend Tunnel, located in Mineral Point of Cambria County, was the first railroad tunnel built in America. (courtesy: Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Take a guided hike through the Staple Bend Tunnel with a Park Ranger from the Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site next weekend.

The tour through the Staple Bend Tunnel takes place Sunday, Aug. 8, at 2 p.m., according to a press release. It’s a 5-mile round trip where participants will learn about the history of the tunnel, how it was constructed, the Allegheny Portage Railroad and more.

Reservations are required for the hike, which can be made by calling the Visitor Center at 814-886-6150. The meeting location will be at the trailhead of the Staple Bend Tunnel in Mineral Point.

They ask that participants come prepared with good walking shoes and bring water. The tour will take place rain or shine.

The Staple Bend Tunnel was constructed in 1833 to allow the Allegheny Portage Railroad to pass through the mountain.

The railroad was designed to lift riverboats traveling between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia out of the canal and speed up transportation by passing them through the Allegheny Mountains, according to the National Park Service website.

What would once take approximately three weeks, the railroad made travel possible in four days.

How exactly did they make all of this possible, then? Reserve your spot for next weekend, and you’ll be able to learn more.

If you miss out next weekend, there will be other heritage hikes taking place at other noteworthy locations, which can be found on the National Park Service website.