Free summer lunch program offered by Altoona Area School District

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area School District(AASD) will be operating its annual summer food service program from four different schools in the area through the end of July.

Meals will be available free-of-charge for preschool and school-age children, 18 years of age or younger. The program began on June 14 and runs through July 30.

The Mountain Lion Backpack Program will also host multiple food drives throughout the summer to help Altoona Area School District families with food supply during the summer.

Lunch will be served Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Altoona Area Junior High School

Juniata Elementary

Logan Elementary

Pleasant Valley Elementary School

There will be no lunch service on Monday, July 5, 2021, according to the AASD release.

All meals follow USDA school lunch guidelines to ensure that they contain protein, fruit, vegetables, bread and milk. As this is a federal program, funding is dependent on student participation.