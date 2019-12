FILE – This June 26, 2019 file photo shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh. In a ruling Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019, a European Union court overturned a ruling by the European Commission that a tax deal between the Dutch government and Starbucks amounted to illegal state support for the coffee giant. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starbucks has added numerous locations for Monday’s “pop-up” party and Ebensburg just so happened to make the list.

Along with shops in Pittsburgh, Philly, Butler, and Warrington, their location on Admiral Peary Highway is selected for December 30.

As their campaign states, you can go in for a free tall handcrafted espresso drink from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

With only two days left, you can check locations tomorrow and hope one is near you by clicking here.