PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — If your father likes cookies, you might consider taking him to Eat’n Park on Father’s Day.

Eat’n Park announced that they will give father’s a free Smiley Cookie┬« to all dads who eat at any Eat’n Park location on Sunday, June 16 to celebrate their special day.

People can enjoy a Father’s Day Brunch Buffet at select locations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $10.49.