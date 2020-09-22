Free shredding event in Centre County

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Centre Region Parks and Recreation announced a free shredding event for Wednesday, Sept. 30 at the Oak Hall Regional Park.

The event will run from 12-5 p.m. unless the shredding truck fills up sooner.

For purposes of social distancing, there will be volunteers available to remove up to four boxes from each vehicle. If you do need to get out of your car, a mask is required according to the release.

CRPR asks that prior to dropping off the paper to be shredded, it should be prepped by removing any binder clips.

You can also check CRPR’s social media for announcements about the truck status throughout the day! The event will be held rain or shine, and volunteers from Culbertson Financial Services will be directing vehicles through the parking area to the drop-off area and to the exit.

This is a free event but, donations are welcome. All donations (cash or check only) will benefit the Centre Region Parks and Recreation programs and facilities.

Any questions regarding the event should be directed to Culbertson Financial Services at 814-808-6029 or to Centre Region Parks & Recreation at 814-231-3071 or crpr@crcog.net!