CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A free community shredding event on is coming to Bellefonte later in June.

On Saturday, June 11, the free shredding event will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority.

Items should be placed in the trunk or truck bed of the vehicle and community members are asked remain in their vehicle workers can remove them.