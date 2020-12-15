Free school lunch provided for remote students in State College

STATE COLLEGE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — About 6,800 students in the State College Area School District are now learning remotely, but that doesn’t mean they’ll go hungry.

Since March, the food service department has been packaging and distributing meals for residents under the age of 18.

Each week, they host a drive-through where parents or guardians can pick up their child’s lunch.

Today, they passed out 3,100 bagged meals, funded by the United States Department of Agriculture.

Food service director, Megan Schaper, says, this hasn’t only been a financial help for families during the pandemic, but it’s also keeping students connected to their school.

“I’m hearing from a lot of parents that with their kids learning from home, they’re feeling very disconnected from their school and their friends, and actually just having a school lunch at lunch time is kind of providing that connection,” says Schaper. “And that means we’re really making great connections with them while they’re in school too.”

Students could choose from various lunch options including a nacho kit, lasagna, and hot dogs. Weekly meals for qualifying individuals can be reserved online.