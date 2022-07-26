HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — NatureWorks Park is giving away free rain barrels to Blair County residents Thursday, July 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 30 from 9 to 11 a.m.

The park has about 55 barrels to give out. So, it’s first come first serve.

According to the park officials, rain barrels conserve water and can save homeowners about 1,300 gallons of water during the peak summer months. The barrels are water tanks used to collect and store rainwater runoff, typically from rooftops via pipes.

“Rain barrels reduce stormwater pollution by capturing and collecting rainwater that would otherwise be lost to runoff and diverted to a storm drain, discharging into the nearest stream and/or river,” said Chelsey N. Weyant, Blair County Conservation District Stormwater Coordinator. “Rain barrels allow for water conservation, are energy and cost-efficient, and most importantly aid in the protection of our local watersheds.”

Weyant said rainwater is good for watering plants because it is naturally soft and free of chlorine, fluoride and other chemicals. The rain barrels will also not attract mosquitoes because they’re closed water systems.

More barrels can be added to the existing rain barrel system, and they can be painted. The Blair County Conservation District even had rain barrel painting parties earlier this summer (Pictured Below).

“Saving water not only helps protect the environment, but it also saves residents money and energy,” Weyant said. “By decreasing water from storm drains it in return decreases the impact of water quality in local streams and rivers. Rain barrels are simple and relatively inexpensive to construct.”

More information on rain barrels can be found here. You can also find more information on conserving stormwater on the Blair County Conservation District’s website.