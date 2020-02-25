Free Pancakes at IHOP in Support of Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger

The Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger has partnered up with IHOP in hopes to raise donations for the hospital. Today on February 25th, customers can get a free short stack of Pancakes and are encouraged the donate to CMN.

From 7 a.m.-7 p.m. customers can take advantage of the FREE pancake offer. All of the donations raised will go to equipment, education opportunities for nurses, summer camps for kids, and community outreach.

Customers can purchase CMN balloons to commemorate their donations of any amount which are displayed on the wall. The money that is raised stays local and benefits kids that are receiving treatment at Geisinger hospital that are from Central PA. A few of the local miracle kids and their families will be making an appearance tonight at the event.

“By making a small donation to CMN um, today at IHOP um you’re helping kids in your community all of our money stays local um and you’re helping them get the best care possible at Geisinger,” says Development Specialist for CMN, Sam Kennelly.