‘Free Museum Day’ open to visitors in Huntingdon, Mifflin counties this September

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Huntingdon County and the Juniata River Valley Visitors Bureau are partnering to bring free admission to museums across Huntingdon, Mifflin and Juniata Counties on Sept. 18.

There are several locations participating in Free Museum Day, including the Huntingdon County Fair Farm Museum in Huntingdon and the Rockhill Trolley Museum in Rockhill Furnace.

If you are visiting museums in Huntingdon County, you are encouraged to register in advance. The Rockhill Trolley Museum will require preregistration as they will be limited to 100 visitors for this event. Registration for other events is encouraged, but not required. You can register for the event online. Pre-registration ends Sept. 17.

You can find a list of participating museums below:

HUNTINGDON COUNTY MUSEUMS

Bricktown Museum, Mount Union: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Greenwood Furnace State Park Blacksmith Shop, Huntingdon: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hartslog Heritage Museum, Alexandria: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Huntingdon County Fair Farm Museum, Huntingdon: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Isett Heritage Museum, Huntingdon: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Swigart Museum, Huntingdon: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Broad Top Coal Miners Museum, Robertsdale: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friends of the East Broad Top Museum, Robertsdale: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mapleton Union Area Historical Society, Mapleton Depot: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mount Union Area Historical Society, Mount Union: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rockhill Trolley Museum, Rockhill Furnace: 10 a.m. to 1 .m.

East Broad Top Railroad, Rockhill Furnace: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MIFFLIN COUNTY MUSEUMS

Amish & Mennonite Heritage Center, Belleville: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Burnham Dog House, Burnham: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hoopes School, Lewistown: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kishacoquillas Valley Historical Society, Allensville: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lewistown Train Station, Lewistown: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

McCoy House, Lewistown: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

McVeytown Museum, McVeytown: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mifflin County Historical Society Library, Lewistown: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mifflin County Model Railroad Club, Lewistown: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

JUNIATA COUNTY MUSEUMS

Fort Pomfret, Richfield: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Juniata County Historical Society, Mifflintown: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Juniata Mennonite Historical Center, Richfield, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Smith School, Thompsontown: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The American House, East Waterford: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuscarora Academy, Port Royal: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.