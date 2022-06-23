BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – With the rising costs that Pennsylvanians are facing the Silver Lining Drive-In Movies has changed the prices for drive-in tickets.

They will now provide free tickets to children 18 and under. Tickets for ages 19 and over will remain at $5. This is in thanks to the partnership between the Bedford County Chamber Board of Directors and the Bedford County Fair.

The theatre has already released a schedule for movies this summer and is hoping that the price reduction will allow more families to take advantage of this opportunity.

The remaining movies are scheduled to run through the rest of the summer:

Jurassic Park – July 2 – 9:20 p.m.

League of Their Own – July 9 – 9:15 p.m.

Days of Thunder – July 10 – After the races are finished

Home Alone (Jingle in July) – July 16 – 9:10 p.m.

The Little Mermaid – Aug. 6 – 8:50 p.m.

Night at the Museum – Aug. 13 – 8:40 p.m.

Talladega Nights – Aug. 14 – After the races are finished

Cruella – Aug. 20 – 8:30 p.m.

Titanic – Aug. 27 – 8:20 p.m.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The drive-in is located on the Bedford County Fairgrounds and the gates open 90 minutes before the showtime starts. For reminders and more information, you can check out the Silver Lining Drive-In Movies Facebook page.