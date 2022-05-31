ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Memorial Day might be considered the “kick-off” to our summer and The Blair County Historical Society(BCHS) plans to keep it rolling through the end of August with various family-friendly events around the area.

Free family movies, that’s right, they said free, yoga on the lawn, and even some great lectures are coming up. You’ll want to pencil in a few of, if not all, these dates on your calendar.

Blair County Historical Society Free Family Movie Nights:

Baker Mansion is partnering with Blair Drug and Alcohol Partnerships Prevention to bring you

Family-Friendly Outdoor Movie Nights. This is a FREE event open to the public. Bring your own

chair or blanket and join us on the lawn of Baker Mansion for the following films this summer.

Movies begin at 8:45 p.m.

Baker Mansion will be closed for tours during the movie but the museum shop will have snacks

and drinks for purchase (or bring your own) and the restroom will be open. For more

information about Blair Drug and Alcohol Partnerships, visit their website at www.blairdap.org .

June 29, 2022, 8:45 PM “Disney’s “Encanto”

July 27, 2022, 8:45 PM “The Baby Boss: Family Business”

August 16, 2022, 8:45 PM “A Dog’s Way Home”

Blair County Historical Society Yoga On The Lawn: (Began May 24)

You’ll need to bring a yoga mat with you. Payment is collected on the day of class, and a $10 cash fee will be collected before class begins. Benefits of practicing Yoga outdoors: Spending time in nature can replenish depleted energy. Natural scenery can heighten awareness. Practicing yoga in a new environment can build confidence. The outdoors can further boost meditation’s benefits.

This class will be held every Tuesday (weather permitting) from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Register at www.TheEnchantedRealms.com .

Blair County Historical Society 2022 Lecture Series Schedule :

All lecture series talks are free and open to the public, although donations are accepted. The BCHS has scheduled most lectures for the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. beginning April 2022 – to November 2022. The location for our lecture series will be held between the Altoona Railroaders Memorial Museum & The Sanctuary at ArtsAltoona Center. Both venues are handicap accessible. The Blair County Historical Society will be following COVID mandates set by federal, state, and venue.

Any changes/updates will be listed on our website – https://www.blairhistory.org/events.html and our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/blairhistory.



June 15, 2022

Two Centuries of Blair County Bridal Gowns and Fashion: Presented by Julia Plummer Schokker , A look at two centuries of Blair County bridal gowns, fashion, and more

Location: The Sanctuary at ArtsAltoona Center, 2212 6th Ave, Altoona, PA

, A look at two centuries of Blair County bridal gowns, fashion, and more Location: The Sanctuary at ArtsAltoona Center, 2212 6th Ave, Altoona, PA July 20, 2022

Blair County’s Underground Railroad: Presented by Andrae Holsey

A look at the origin, people, and local events of Blair County’s

Underground Railroad

Location: The Sanctuary at ArtsAltoona Center, 2212 6th Ave, Altoona, PA

A look at the origin, people, and local events of Blair County’s Underground Railroad Location: The Sanctuary at ArtsAltoona Center, 2212 6th Ave, Altoona, PA August 17, 2022

Restorations of Pennsylvania Landmark Buildings: Presented by John Rita

The amazing restoration work by John Rita of various landmarks

Location: The Sanctuary at ArtsAltoona Center, 2212 6th Ave, Altoona, PA

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Blair County Historical Society Sunday On The Lawn Series:

Sunday on the lawn is a free event open to the public on the Baker Mansion lawn. Museum Shop will be open for your convenience. Please bring your own chairs/blankets and join us for live entertainment. Donations accepted.

June 12–12 PM-4 PM – Day of Dance (Rain Date: 6/19/22)

June 26–2 PM-4 PM – TBA (Rain Dare 7/3/22)

July 10–2 PM-4 PM – Altoona Community Band– (Rain Date: 7/17/22)

July 24–2 PM-4 PM – Acoustic Express (Rain Date: 7/31/22)

August 7– 2 PM-4 PM – Pleine Air Painting at Baker Mansion– (Rain Date 8/14/22)

August 21–2 PM-4 PM – 46th PA Regiment Civil War Band–(Rain Date: 8/28/22)

To learn more, you can find all of their events here: https://www.blairhistory.org/events.html