“Dairy Farmers of America” Free milk giveaway held today

The event started at 10 a.m. and they are about halfway through their supply. The event will go until all of the gallons are given away.











TIPTON, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Blair County Farm Bureau is giving away nearly 4,000 gallons of milk to anyone in need this weekend.

Starting Saturday at 10 a.m., you can pick up your own gallon in the parking lot of DelGrosso’s Amusement Park.

The event will last until all the gallons have been claimed.

The milk is being provided by “Dairy farmers of america.”

