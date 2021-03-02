Free milk, food to be distributed in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free milk and food drive-thru event will take place in Centre County on March 4, 8 and 10.

Milk will be provided by Pennsylvania dairy farmers through the American Dairy Association North East (ADANE). At each location, there will be 1,276 food boxes and the event will go until the supplies are gone.

MARCH 4

Philipsburg-Osceola Area Middle School (200 Short Street, Philipsburg) from 4 to 6 p.m.

MARCH 8

Mountaintop Elementary School (100 School Drive, Snow Shoe) from 4 to 6 p.m.

MARCH 10

Penns Valley High School (4545 Penns Valley Road, Spring Mills) from 4 to 6 p.m.

All participants are asked to stay in their vehicles during the event. They will be prompted to open their trunk. If you do not have a trunk, you will be prompted to open your window.

Each box will contain one gallon of milk, along with an assortment of dairy, produce and meat.