CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Join a park ranger this Sunday for a free hike around the Johnstown Canal Basin area as they explain its importance in history.

The hike takes place rain or shine on Sunday, July 10, beginning at 2 p.m. Space is limited, and reservations are required. To make a reservation, call the Visitor Center at 814-886-6150.

Johnstown was located on the western end of the Allegheny Portage Railroad. Participants will learn about why Johnstown was an important town along the Main Line Canal.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The hike will also highlight locations downtown that were part of the canal basin and even a few buildings that are still standing from the canal days.

If you can’t make the hike, you can also learn more online here.