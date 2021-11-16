Free foot, ankle exams event scheduled to take place in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This Friday, an Altoona-based doctor is offering free foot and ankle exams to anyone ages 10 and older.

Dr. Meloy, of UPMC Altoona Elite Orthopedics, will provide the exams at the “Happy Feet” event in collaboration with Family Services Inc. Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Jaffa Shrine in Altoona.

Meloy specializes in foot and ankle care, general orthopedics, total ankle arthroplasty, total joint arthroplasty and arthroscopy, and general fracture care.

In addition to the examples, free winter footwear and socks will be distributed while supplies last courtesy of Shoe Fly.

To help make events like this possible, the UPMC Altoona Foundation encourages people to donate to their organization. The foundation works to provide funds necessary to benefit patients of UPMC Altoona as well as surrounding communities.