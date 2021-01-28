Free food to be distributed to vets, military families in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free military share food distribution event will be held in Johnstown for veterans and military families in need on Jan. 29.

The event is hosted by the Veterans Leadership Program in partnership with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. It starts at 1 p.m. and will go until all supplies are gone at the Veterans Leadership Program (727 Goucher St. Johnstown).

Individuals will receive three boxes that include fresh produce, shelf-stable goods and milk. Cars should enter into the Hiram G Andrews facility from Goucher St. at the opposite entrance to Mowry Drive. There will be a group directing traffic.

Strict safety and social distancing practices will be enforced.