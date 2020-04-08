Free food giveaway planned for Easter weekend

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — This weekend, the Center City Church in Altoona is giving away two truck-loads of free food for anyone that needs it.

The church is located at the old Methodist building on 12th Avenue.

Pastor Jim Kilmartin said they have between 15,000 and 30,000 pounds of food for people in the community to take.

Anyone who needs food for their families or knows somebody who does is invited.

“It’s an opportunity. we want to be able to bless and help during this time of need and this time of crisis,” Kilmartin said.

The food giveaway is this Saturday, April 11th starting at 2 p.m. at the new Center City Church at 1212 12th Avenue in Altoona.

Kilmartin added they’ll be following CDC guidelines during the distribution with masks, gloves, and distancing.