Free food distribution for veterans, military families in Johnstown

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Food Drive Produce

Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free food distribution takes place today to help veterans and military families facing food insecurities.

The Veterans Leadership Program (VLP) and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank will donate three boxes of food July 29 starting at 1 p.m. until the food depletes. The event will take place at the VLP on 727 Goucher Street in Johnstown. There will be signs of where to go as well as a group directing traffic.

The three boxes will include fresh produce, shelf-stable goods, milk and frozen food products, according to a press release.

It’s reported that the partnership between VLP and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank began in 2020. The VLP itself helps to empower veterans to navigate the transitions of life.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss