Free Food distribution for Veterans and Military Families

Johnstown food drive for Veterans and Military families

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Veterans Leadership Program in partnership with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank will host a food distribution event for Veterans and Military Families in need, Friday, April 30.

Starting at 1 p.m. until the food depletes, each car will receive three boxes including fresh produce, shelf-stable goods, milk and frozen food products.

The drive-through distribution will be located at the Veterans Leadership Program, 727 Goucher Street Johnstown, Pa. 15905.

Cars should enter into the Hiram G Andrews facility from Goucher Street. There will be signs and a group directing traffic throughout the event.

