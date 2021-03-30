Free Easter meals, baskets to be given away in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The faith-based community development organization ‘The Nehemiah Project‘ will be giving away Easter meals and children’s baskets this Friday, April 2.

The meals and baskets will be distributed via drive-through at The Wright Place for Kids building on 1809 11th Street in Altoona. Meals will consist of ham, potatoes, pickled eggs, broccoli and cauliflower, fruit and dessert.

The Easter for Eli organization will be providing free Easter baskets to children on a first come first serve basis.

More information on this event can be found on The Nehemiah Project’s Facebook page.