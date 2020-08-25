Free dinner in Altoona to help families struggling due to COVID-19

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dinners will be handed out to families as part of DeLeo Games and Pennsylvania Skill’s “Take Out on PA Skill” event.

The event will take place Thursday, August 27, at Nic`s Subs and Sandwiches in Altoona from 4 to 6 p.m.

“Take Out On PA Skill” is a statewide effort through Pennsylvania Skill and its partners to help struggling families.

You can read about Pennsylvania Skill and “Take Out on PA Skill” and the good they have done during COVID-19 below.

Pennsylvania Skill, powered by Pace-O-Matic, provides legal skill amusement games, which are distributed by hundreds of local small businesses in the coin-operation entertainment industry. The entire Pennsylvania Skill family understands people are facing serious financial challenges right now due to the pandemic and the economic slowdown. In response the organization wants to give back.

In April 2020, Pennsylvania Skill made a $250,000 donation to Feeding Pennsylvania, which provides funding to the nine food banks across the state. The donation equaled 750,000 meals for needy families.

The “Take Out On PA Skill” program provided nearly 600 meals to people in Williamsport in June and nearly 500 meals in July in Harrisburg. In August, along with the Altoona event, 500 meals were given away in Lebanon.