BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– More COVID testing kits along with other supplies will be handed out for free this weekend in Bedford County.

At the Silver Lining Drive-In located at the Bedford County Fairgrounds, the Bedford Family Health Center will be giving out COVID Care Bags. The bags are going to be handed out from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., before the showing of The Little Mermaid.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The bags contain an at home COVID test kit, thermometer, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, and a free draw string bag.