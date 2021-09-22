Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic available in Bedford County

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a temporary clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of a high school in Exeter, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hyndman Area Health Center is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sept. 25 at the Bedford Family Health Center.

The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The clinic is free to attend, but an appointment is required.

Both Moderna and Pfizer will be available. Patients will be asked to tell the representatives which shot they prefer when scheduling their appointment. Patients age 12 and up will be able to receive Pfizer while patients 18 and up will be able to receive Moderna.

To schedule an appointment, call 814-843-326 EXT 148.