Free COVID-19 testing site will be available in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Health announced a free outdoor COVID-19 testing site will be at the Nittany Mall from Tuesday to Saturday.

“We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test, especially if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing closest to them. This includes fully vaccinated individuals who are experiencing symptoms,” Beam continued.

Testing is available Tuesday through Saturday, Nov. 16-20, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Nittany Mall, Sears Auto Center, 183 Shiloh Road, State College, PA, 16801.

Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free. No appointment is necessary. Testing is open to individuals from any county who are ages 3 and older. Individuals are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.

Patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID, but ID is not required to be tested. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is 48-to-72-hours for Guthrie and one to three days after testing for AMI.

In addition to Centre County, the DOH announced the following free testing sites as well:

Crawford County

Testing is available Tuesday through Saturday Nov.16-20 from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Monday through Tuesday, Nov. 22-23 from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM and Wednesday Nov. 23 from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM The testing location is the Crawford County Fairgrounds, 13921 Dickson Road, Meadville, PA, 16335. Enter Gate #1.

Fayette County

Testing is available Tuesday through Friday Nov. 16-19 from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Saturday, Nov. 20 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Monday and Tuesday Nov. 22-23 from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and Wednesday Nov. 24 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The testing location is Joseph A. Hardy – Connellsville Airport, 988 Sky Drive, Lemont Furnace, PA, 15456. This is located at the airport terminal undercover parking lot just off State Rt. 119 South in Dunbar Township across from Rural King.

Susquehanna County

Testing is available through Nov. 20. Tuesday through Friday, testing is available from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM and Saturday testing is available from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The testing location is the Endless Mt. Healthcare System, 100 Hospital Drive, Montrose, PA, 18801.

Warren County

Testing is available Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM today through Friday, Nov. 19 at Warren State Hospital, 677 Hospital Drive, Warren, PA, 16365. Enter from North State street.

In addition, Pennsylvanians can find testing sites in their area on the locator map here . Counties in need of a COVID-19 testing site should contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health to determine their eligibility for a community-based testing site.