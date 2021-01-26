Free COVID-19 testing site added in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A COVID-19 testing site will be added in Jefferson County by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Jan. 28.
The testing site will be a drive-thru and indoor walk-in clinic. It will be located at the DuBois Regional Airport – Fire Department Building (337 Aviation Way, Reynoldsville).
Testing will be available daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. from Jan. 28 until Feb. 1. Up to 450 patients can be tested per day and the setup is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The testing is completely free and is also open to individuals who are not residents of Jefferson County. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card and registration will be completed on-site.
According to the DOH, the turnaround time for test results is two to seven days.