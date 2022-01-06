Free COVID-19 drive-up testing in Blair County extended due to high demand

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free drive-thru only COVID-19 testing site at the Blair County Convention Center has been extended an extra week due to high demand.

After the holidays with family and friends, officials were urging everyone to get tested after sitting around the tree, or dinner table, with friends and family. Due to high demand since beginning on Dec. 17, the testing event has been extended through Friday, Jan. 14.

Dates & Times

January 2022:

Monday, January 3 – 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, January 4 – 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, January 5 – 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

Thursday, January 6 – 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

Friday, January 7 – 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

Just Added:

Monday, January 10, 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, January 11, 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, January 12, 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

Thursday, January 13, 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

Friday, January 14, 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free. Testing is also open to individuals who are not county residents. Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested.

No appointment is necessary. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID. The turnaround time for test results is 24-48 hours. For more information, you call the AMI Testing Call Center at 1-844-522-5952. You are asked to NOT call the Convention Center for information.