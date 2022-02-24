CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County Area Agency of Aging announced they are offering a free course for family members affected by a loved one’s substance disorder/addiction.

BALM, which is “Be a Loving Mirror” is based on the fact that Substance Use Disorder (SUD) is a disease, and those who have additions are humans, who deserve love and support. BALM can teach family members to regain their lives and how to be the best they can to support their loved ones. The course will run for 12 weeks and CNB Bank is providing the funding to make the course possible.

Anyone who has a family member or loved one struggling with SUD, who is 18 or older in Clearfield County, can attend. The course plans to provide a model for recovery, regaining peace and calmness, and believing that loved ones can get well and the help they need. The course is to focus on contributing ONLY to recovery efforts, not the addiction itself.

The class is forming now and will start on Saturday, March 12 at the CCAAA Administrative building at 600 Cooper Road, Curwensville. Each class will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday morning for free. Anyone who is interested in attending must register by calling 814-765-2696 and ask for Bobbie Johnson.