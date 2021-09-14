Free concealed carry seminar set for Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free concealed carry seminar is coming to Altoona to focus on gun laws and specifically Pennsylvania’s concealed carry laws for the public.

Rep. Lou Schmitt (R-Blair) will host the free seminar at the Bavarian Aid Society in Altoona, on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m.

“Gun owners have rights to carry firearms but these rights also come with responsibilities. My seminar will cover both of these important aspects in an easy-to-follow fashion,” Schmitt said. “Even longtime gun owner will walk away with new knowledge. I strongly encourage gun owners to attend.”

Firearms Owners Against Crime President Kim Stolfer will be the featured speaker. He will provide an overview of gun laws with a focus on Pennsylvania’s concealed carry laws.

Anyone with questions about the event, or would like to reserve a seat to attend, should call Schmitt’s office at 814-946-7218. RSVPs can also be made on Schmitt’s website, www.RepLouSchmitt.com.